Colts Acquire Romani & Van Steensel from Battalion

The Barrie Colts and North Bay Battalion have completed a trade!

The Barrie Colts have acquired forwards Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel in exchange for Parker Vaughan, Zach Wigle, and four conditional draft selections.

Colts Acquire:

Anthony Romani

Owen Van Steensel

Battalion Acquire:

Parker Vaughan

Zach Wigle

2027 - 4th Round (KIT) - Cond.

2027 - 5th Round (BAR) - Cond.

2027 - 6th Round (PBO) - Cond.

2028 - 7th Round (BAR) - Cond.

Romani, a 2005-born forward, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 6th round at the 2024 NHL Draft. Last season for the North Bay Battalion saw Romani finish first in the league with 58 goals while finishing second overall with 111 points (58 goals, 53 assists) through 68 games. Through 6 games this season, Romani has recorded 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists).

Van Steensel joins the Colts in his final season in the OHL and is committed to Clarkson University (NCAA D1) next season. Van Steensel had a breakout campaign last season for the Battalion that saw him put up 86 points (41 goals, 45 assists) across 65 games. Van Steensel was previously named the Battalion captain earlier this season. In 36 games this season, Van Steensel has registered 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists).

The two Battalion forwards rejoin former linemate Dalyn Wakely in Barrie and will look to reconnect with their chemistry. The three forwards were a force to contain last season, combining for a total of 301 points (138 goals, 163 assists) for the Battalion.

"It's an exciting time for the coaching staff and our fans. Anthony and Owen are two highly regarded players in our league who have accomplished a lot. We were on the other side last year with them and Dalyn as a line on North Bay; they were a force who combined for 300+ points, so having them with us is great. With Romani, we're getting a high-end player and a person who scored 58 goals last season, which isn't easy. Van Steensel has been a player who has continued to get better each season; he's always finding a way to be in the right spot at the right time. We're excited to add both of them to our group and welcome them to Barrie." Commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

Zach Wigle joins the North Bay Battalion to finish out his overage season after spending his entire OHL career as a member of the Colts. In 173 games for the Colts, Wigle amassed 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists). Wigle recently announced his commitment to RIT (NCAA D1) for next season.

Parker Vaughan suited up in 32 games as a member of the Colts and has registered 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists). Vaughan represented Hockey Canada earlier this season at the U17 Challenge, where he registered 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist) in four tournament games.

"When you're looking to make a deep playoff run, it's always tough when you have to give up quality people and players and that's what we had to do. Parker Vaughan is going to be a very good player in our league and has a bright future ahead of him; it's never easy trading your young player. Zach Wigle is a tough piece to lose, as he's been a heart and soul player for us for four seasons now. Zach will go on to have a successful NCAA career and has been a very enjoyable player to coach." Added Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

The Barrie Colts would like to extend their thanks to Zach, Parker, and their families for their support and dedication to our club.

