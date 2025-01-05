Willis Takes Gold with Team USA at 2025 World Junior Championships

Ottawa, Ont. - With a 4-3 overtime victory against Finland on Sunday night, Team USA claimed its second consecutive IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal. Among the celebration at Canadian Tire Centre was Spirit forward Joey Willis.

Willis made a pair of appearances at the World Juniors for the United States in 2025, earning points in both. His first came in the team's debut game against Germany, a 10-6 win in which he grabbed an assist on Brandon Svoboda's second-period tally. Two games later, Willis assisted on fellow OHLer Carey Terrance's first period equalizer against Finland.

While the Elmhurst, Ill. native just completed his first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championships, Willis is in his third season with the Spirit. Through 26 games this season, Willis has already set a new career high with 17 goals. He set a new franchise record of five goals in a single game not long before joining Team USA for World Junior Selection Camp.

The Spirit head out on their first road trip of 2025 later this week, sweeping through Niagara, Erie and Kitchener.

