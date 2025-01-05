Flint Beaten in Oshawa, 7-0

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds center Kaden Pitre

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds center Kaden Pitre(Flint Firebirds)

OSHAWA, Ont. - The Oshawa Generals took the lead just 66 seconds into the game and went on to beat the Flint Firebirds, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Tribute Communities Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Oshawa started the scoring just over a minute into the game when Beckett Sennecke held the puck in the high slot and slid it to Callum Ritchie for a back door tap-in. The Generals added to that lead later in the period after Noah Bender made a save on a Luca Marelli shot. Ethan Toms stuffed home the rebound to make it 2-0.

The Generals scored again in the first minute of the second period on a power play. Sennecke wired a wrist shot from the right circle that got through traffic and past Bender. Toms later converted his second of the game with a top shelf snap shot from just inside the blue line. Brooks Rogowski later slung a shot past Bender from the right wing and in to make the score 5-0.

Oshawa grabbed two more goals in the third period. First, Harrison Franssen converted, then Lucas Rodriguez finished a one-timer on the back door for his first OHL goal to make it 7-0. The Firebirds fell to 17-18-2-1 in the loss while the Generals improved to 23-13-2-1 in the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Day entered in relief of Noah Bender following the fifth goal of the game. He made 20 saves on 22 shots in just over 32 minutes...the Firebirds finished their season series with the Generals tied at one win apiece...Flint was shut out for the third time this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will again play on the road on Wednesday night in Brantford against the Bulldogs. Puck drop at the Brantford Civic Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.