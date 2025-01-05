Game Day, Game 38, Firebirds at Generals - 2:05 p.m.

January 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 38 - Firebirds at Generals

Tribute Communities Centre

Oshawa, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Kaden Pitre had a goal and an assist but the Brampton Steelheads scored in the last minute of regulation to tie the game and eventually went on to beat the Firebirds in overtime, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at the CAA Centre. Finn Harding scored the game-winning goal in the first minute of OT as Flint settled for one point.

BUSY BUNCH: Sunday's game is the third of three games in three days for the Firebirds. Flint was at home against Ottawa on Friday, played in Brampton against the Steelheads on Saturday afternoon, and now arrives Oshawa for a Sunday matinee with the Generals. It is also the sixth game in a stretch of nine games in 15 days, which began on December 28. Flint is 2-2-1-0 during the nine in 15 stretch thus far.

STAY HOT: Connor Clattenburg assisted on the first goal of Saturday night's game, extending his point streak to eight games. Clattenburg has six goals and five assists during his point streak, which is the longest streak by a Firebird this season. Clattenburg also has points 12 of his past 13 games and is tied for the team lead with 13 goals.

THE GENS: Oshawa enters Sunday's game sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference and leading the East Division. The Generals have been excellent on home ice; they are 14-4-1-0 at the Tribute Communities Centre. This is the second and final scheduled game between the Firebirds and the Generals this season. Flint beat Oshawa, 4-1, on home ice on October 12.

WANG THE GOAL SCORER: Matthew Wang scored his 12th goal of the season in the third period on Saturday and now has three goals in the past two games. In 37 games, Wang has tripled his output from last season, when he netted four goals in 61 games. He is third on the Firebirds in goals.

ODDS AND ENDS: Cole Zurawski had an assist on Saturday night and now has points in three straight games. His 15 points are tied for 12th most by an OHL rookie this season...the Firebirds are 0-5-0-0 on Sundays this season...Oshawa's Beckett Sennecke is third in the OHL with 56 points. The OHL named him Player of the Month for December after he recorded nine goals and 13 assists in eight games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are off to Brantford on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Bulldogs. Puck drop at the Brantford Civic Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

