Gabriel Pec Reveals the Advice Kaká Gave Him

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy YouTube Video







Would Brazil have beat Argentina in the 2022 World Cup? Gabriel Pec says yes! Plus, Pec talks about meeting his idol Kaká and the life advice he gave him.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 22, 2026

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