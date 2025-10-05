FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave

Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Rosemonde Kouassi's two goals, the second of which was scored in the final seconds of the game to secure a win, offset a late surge from San Diego Wave and Delphine Cascarino.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.