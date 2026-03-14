NWSL Washington Spirit

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit YouTube Video


Olivia Moultrie opens up 2026 NWSL scoring and ultimately gives the Portland Thorns a 1-0 win against the Washington Spirit and the first of the season.

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