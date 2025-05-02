FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Do you like goals? How about seven of them? Esme Morgan, Gift Monday, Riley Tiernan, Gisele Thompson, and Katie Zelem all scored in this thriller between Washington Spirit and Angel City.

