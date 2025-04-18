FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle's Maddie Dahlien scored her first professional goal just four minutes into the match, sending the home side in front and the Lumen Field crowd into a frenzy. Despite Portland's best attempts at mounting a comeback, the Reign held strong and were propelled by a solid performance by goalkeeper Claudia Dickey to help ensure all three points stayed in Seattle.

