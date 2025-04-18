FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
April 18, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Seattle's Maddie Dahlien scored her first professional goal just four minutes into the match, sending the home side in front and the Lumen Field crowd into a frenzy. Despite Portland's best attempts at mounting a comeback, the Reign held strong and were propelled by a solid performance by goalkeeper Claudia Dickey to help ensure all three points stayed in Seattle.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Silva, Torres Join Starting Lineup at Angel City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Welcome Houston Dash to CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Makes Second East Coast Trip in Three Games to Face North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - April 19, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Bay FC - North Carolina Courage
- Utah Royals FC Signs Former Gotham FC Attacker Cece Kizer - Utah Royals FC
- NC Courage Activate Midfielder Dani Weatherholt off Injured Reserve - North Carolina Courage
- Miller Sports + Entertainment Purchases Controlling Interest in RSL Football Holdings - Utah Royals FC
- Orlando Youth Soccer Network Unveils 11 Orlando Pride Soccer Schools Across Central Florida - Orlando Pride
- Preview: Utah Royals FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Houston Dash Face Unbeaten Kansas City on National Stage this Saturday - Houston Dash
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts San Diego Wave FC - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Travels to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Match against Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sally Menti to Short-Term Contract
- Reign FC Secures 2-1 Win in North Carolina
- Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season