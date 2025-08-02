FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC defeated Angel City FC 2-0 on August 1, 2025. Seattle's Jess Fishlock scored and forced an own goal by Angel City in the win.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.