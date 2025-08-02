FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs. Angel City FC
August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Seattle Reign FC defeated Angel City FC 2-0 on August 1, 2025. Seattle's Jess Fishlock scored and forced an own goal by Angel City in the win.
