FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







A goal from Racheal Kundananji and a PK save from goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz guarantee Bay FC a win on the road in San Diego against the Wave.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2026

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