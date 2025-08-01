FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Kansas City Current
August 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Thanks to goals from forward Temwa Chawinga and defender Elizabeth Ball, the Kansas City Current extended their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville.
