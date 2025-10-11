FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video
Jameese Joseph and Bethany Balcer each score as Chicago Stars get a point on the road against Racing Louisville.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Racing Louisville FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 10, 2025
- Stoppage-Time Goal Lifts Orlando Pride to 1-0 Victory Over Portland Thorns FC - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns Fall, 1-0, at Orlando Pride - Portland Thorns FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Second Half Surge Earns 1-1 Draw with Racing Louisville FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Balcer's Late Heroics Earn Racing a Key Point vs. Chicago Stars - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Recalls Forward Maithé López from Gainbridge Super League Team Lexington SC - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Hosts Gotham FC for Annual Teal out Match - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host San Diego Wave Amid Eight Match Unbeaten Run - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Faces Shield Winners with Playoff Berth on the Line - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Spirit Visits North Carolina Courage with Chance to Lock up Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs - Washington Spirit
- Gotham FC Launches Elevate Play Initiative to Expand Youth Access to Soccer and Play - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Match Preview: NC Courage vs. Washington Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Portland Thorns in a Crucial Late-Season Matchup - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Balcer's Late Heroics Earn Racing a Key Point vs. Chicago Stars
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Chicago in Potential Playoff Clincher
- Racing Locks in Star Forward Sears with New Multi-Year Deal
- Sears Bags Two as Racing Picks up Vital Win at North Carolina
- Game Day: Racing at North Carolina Courage