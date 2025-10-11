FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC YouTube Video







Jameese Joseph and Bethany Balcer each score as Chicago Stars get a point on the road against Racing Louisville.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







