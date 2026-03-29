FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current
Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Sophia Wilson makes her first start since returning from maternity leave, Olivia Moultrie scorers her 20th career regular season goal, and Reilyn Turner converts her second of the season as the Thorns shutout Kansas City in Portland 2-0.
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