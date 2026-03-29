FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current

Published on March 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Sophia Wilson makes her first start since returning from maternity leave, Olivia Moultrie scorers her 20th career regular season goal, and Reilyn Turner converts her second of the season as the Thorns shutout Kansas City in Portland 2-0.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 28, 2026

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