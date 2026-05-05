FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
Published on May 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
An early brace from Sofia Cantore, a second NWSL goal from Claudia Martínez, and the cherry on top goal from Trinity Rodman sealed the deal on a sweet 4-2 victory for the Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride. Spirit's Sandy MacIver came up big with a PK save and Pride's Barbra Banda notched a brace as she continues to lead in the Golden Boot race.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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