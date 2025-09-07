Full Highlights: North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals FC
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
A rain-delayed affair eventually saw the North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals FC share the points as two goals within five minutes at the end of the match from both sides fueled late drama. First, North Carolina's Jaedyn Shaw stepped up to seal a spot kick that sent the Courage away confident. However, a late acrobatic finish from Utah's Paige Monaghan leveled the match again, a score that would hold through the final whistle.
