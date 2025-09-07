Full Highlights: North Carolina Courage vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







A rain-delayed affair eventually saw the North Carolina Courage and Utah Royals FC share the points as two goals within five minutes at the end of the match from both sides fueled late drama. First, North Carolina's Jaedyn Shaw stepped up to seal a spot kick that sent the Courage away confident. However, a late acrobatic finish from Utah's Paige Monaghan leveled the match again, a score that would hold through the final whistle.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.