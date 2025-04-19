FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash
April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
The Kansas City Current remain undefeated after week 5!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Houston Dash Fall on the Road to the Kansas City Current - Houston Dash
- Courage Set Fifth Consecutive Top-10 Regular Season Attendance Figure - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Snaps Orlando Pride's 22-Match Home Unbeaten Streak, Wins 1-0 - Washington Spirit
- Orlando Pride Drops First Decision of 2025 Season with 1-0 Defeat to Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
- Racing Unravels in Second Half of Loss to San Diego Wave - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earns 4-1 Road Win over Racing Louisville FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall in Stoppage Time to Utah Royals FC, 1-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit Travels South to Face Undefeated Orlando Pride - Washington Spirit
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on ION - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns FC Fall Short 1-0 to Seattle Reign FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Last-Gasp Penalty from Ally Sentnor Sees Utah Royals Edge Chicago Stars - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Rolls Past Angel City on the Road - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Falls to NJ/NY Gotham FC at Home in First Loss of the Season - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Welcome Houston Dash to CPKC Stadium
- Kansas City Current II to Participate in The Soccer Tournament this June
- Kansas City Current Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Athletic Brewing Company
- Kansas City Current II to Take Part in WPSL Exhibition Play in May 2025
- A Statement from Kansas City Current President Raven Jemison