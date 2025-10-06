FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals
Published on October 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video
Utah Royals grab an early lead thanks to a brace from Mina Tanaka but in the final 10 minutes of the game, the Chicago Stars equalize and make a late-game comeback thanks to goals from Ivonne Chacón, her first in the NWSL, and Micayla Johnson, her first professional goal.
