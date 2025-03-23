FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash

March 23, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC YouTube Video







The Houston Dash defeated Chicago Stars FC 2-1 on March 23, 2025. Paige Nielsen and Maggie Graham scored for Houston, while Jameese Joseph scored for Chicago.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.