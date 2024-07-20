Sports stats



Chicago Red Stars

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video


Gotham FC defeated the Chicago Red Stars in a penalty shootout at SeatGeek Stadium after a 0-0 draw through regulation time in the second match of the Summer Cup on July 20, 2024.
Check out the Chicago Red Stars Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central