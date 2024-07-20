FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC
July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars YouTube Video
Gotham FC defeated the Chicago Red Stars in a penalty shootout at SeatGeek Stadium after a 0-0 draw through regulation time in the second match of the Summer Cup on July 20, 2024.
Check out the Chicago Red Stars Statistics
