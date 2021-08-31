Fuentes' Slam Not Enough as Express Claim Set
August 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Express 9 (49-52), Isotopes 7 (44-57) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM
AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes belted a grand slam in the sixth inning, Albuquerque's fifth of the season ... Ryan Vilade was 2-for-5 with an RBI hit, his team-leading 31st multi-hit game of 2021 ... Greg Bird and Alan Trejo each picked up a pair of knocks ... Wynton Bernard finished 1-for-3, scoring twice and stealing two bases.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter José Mujica (2-9, 8.68) took it on the chin, surrendering 11 hits and eight earned runs in four innings, taking the loss for the second time this series ... The bullpen was sensational as Ashton Goudeau, Chad Smith and Justin Lawrence combined to toss five innings of four-hit, one-run ball.
TOPES TIDBITS: Albuquerque has lost back-to-back series for the first time since June (1-5 at Reno, 2-4 vs. Tacoma) ... Bernard's two thefts meant the Isotopes stole a pair of bases for the third consecutive contest ... Trejo and Vilade are fourth and fifth in Triple-A West with 26 and 24 doubles, respectively.
ON DECK: After a day off, September baseball gets underway for the Isotopes on Thursday evening (9/2) as they visit Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Left-hander Ryan Rolison (1-1, 5.71) is slated to start for Albuquerque and the Dodgers are undecided. First pitch is set for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).
