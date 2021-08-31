Albuquerque Tops Round Rock in 9-5 Final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (48-52) fell by a final score of 9-5 as the Albuquerque Isotopes (44-56) plated six runs in the final two frames to push past the Express at Isotopes Park on Monday night. DH Curtis Terry drove two runs home while 2B Trace Loehr recorded a two-hit night in the loss.

Round Rock RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-3, 12.12) got the loss after allowing the Isotopes to erase their deficit with three runs, two earned, on three hits and one walk in 0.2 innings of relief. Albuquerque RHP Tate Scioneaux (3-2, 6.75) earned the win with a scoreless 1.1-inning relief outing that included one strikeout. Express starter RHP David Kubiak tossed 5.0 frames in his Triple-A debut, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five batters.

The Express found home plate first as LF Steele Walker worked a leadoff walk in the first inning before moving to third as Loehr singled and scoring on an Isotopes wild pitch. Albuquerque tied the contest a 1-1 in the bottom of the frame when LF Joshua Fuentes sent a solo home run to left-center field.

Round Rock added another run in the fifth to gain a brief 2-1 advantage. After reaching on an Albuquerque throwing error, CF Carl Chester advanced to third on a Walker single before scoring thanks to a sacrifice fly from Loehr. The Isotopes took over in the bottom of the inning as 2B Taylor Snyder hit a two-run dinger to score C Brian Serven, who had knocked a leadoff single, and take a 3-2 lead.

The two teams traded three runs in the sixth frame as Express C John Hicks and RF Elier Hernandez drew back-to-back walks then crossed home thanks to a two-RBI double from Terry. Terry scored next as SS Charles Leblanc hit a sacrifice fly.

Round Rock held a 5-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth, when the Isotopes regained a 6-5 lead. 3B Colton Welker scored first as SS Alan Trejo recorded a single. DH Greg Bird and Serven, who had reached on a single and force out, rounded out the inning's scoring when a base hit from CF Wynton Bernard drove them both home.

The home team recorded another three-run inning in the eighth to increase their advantage to 9-5 and pull further away from the Express. Bird worked a leadoff walk for the Isotopes then came home as Trejo hit the third Albuquerque homer of the contest. Bernard scored the final run thanks to a two-out Nick Longhi single.

Albuquerque RHP Logan Cozart shut down any chance for a Round Rock rally with a lights out ninth inning that included a flyout, groundout and strikeout, securing the 9-5 victory for the Isotopes.

The two face off for the six-game series finale on Tuesday afternoon at Isotopes Park. Express RHP Tyson Miller (1-2, 3.38) is scheduled to start up against Isotopes RHP José Mujica (2-8, 8.15). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.

