Castellanos' strong start lifts Reno to 6-5 win

August 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces topped the Sacramento River Cats tonight, 6-5. Humberto Castellanos led the charge for Reno, throwing six innings and allowing just three runs. The Aces move to 59-40 on the season, holding onto a 1.5 game lead over the Tacoma Rainiers for tops in the Triple-A West, West.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the first inning, hanging two solo homers to make it a 2-0 lead. The River Cats' lead would be short lived, with Reno taking the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

The scoring for Reno started with a little-league home run, as Cooper Hummel scored on a pair of errors after reaching second with a double.

Then with the bases loaded, Juniel Querecuto singled to score Seth Beer and Henry Ramos, making it a 3-2 Aces lead.

Sacramento score to tie it in the third, and both starters settled in for the middle innings. Aces starter Castellanos finished his night after six innings with three runs allowed and just hits. Sean Hjelle, who got the nod for Sacramento, went 5.2 innings and allowed just three runs through the first five innings. In the sixth, Hjelle ran into trouble.

With the bases loaded, a wild pitch scored Cooper Hummel to make it a 4-3 Aces lead. After a walk loaded the bases again, Jose Herrera drove in Beer and Ramos and make it 6-3.

The River Cats scored in the seventh and eighth, making it a 6-5 final after Miguel Aguilar earned his 16th save of the season.

Reno is back tomorrow, starting a 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.