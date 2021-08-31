Aces Notes

First pitch from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Leave (Get Out):

- Reno snapped its four-game losing streak to the Sacramento River Cats with its 6-5 win on Monday. The Aces hold a 9-1-6 record in series this season and will look to avoid its second series loss of 2021 heading into tonight's finale.

- Humberto Castellanos picked up his sixth win of the season with a solid outing against the River Cats, going six innings and surrendering three runs on seven hits with a pair of punchouts. The Aces have won eight straight contests when Castellanos takes the hill. Reno also moved to 16-2 when their starter tosses at least six frames.

- Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a three-game hitting streak with his two-run single in the opening frame. Reno's infielder is batting .292 with 11 RBIs and 18 walks against Sacramento this season.

- Cooper Hummel scored on his own double in the bottom of the first after a missed throw to second and advancing him to third. The Aces' utilityman took advantage of a mental error by the River Cats' shortstop and crossed the plate. Hummel also recorded a hit in his third-straight contest with the double in the first.

- The Aces reached the 1,000-hit plateau with Hummel's double in the first inning.

If I Ain't Got You:

- Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .394/.460/.669 slash line while going 56-for-142 at the dish in 40 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 20 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .366/.425/.704 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 19 runs scored. Ramos leads all current Triple-A players with his .360 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- Since the start of August, Ildemaro Vargas is slashing .350/.418/.525 with 28 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 16 tallies and 13 RBIs. Vargas is just seven base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. The Aces' infielder is also 19 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 19 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Vargas is also tied for fifth in RBIs (184) with Brandon Allen, sitting one behind Christian Walker with 185 in Aces history.

- Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 26-for-81 (.321) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks second in Triple-A West with 30 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 66 runs scored (3rd), 45 extra-base hits (T-4th) and 96 hits (10th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 17 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed three runs on 11 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Monday's contest.

The First Cut is the Deepest:

- Sacramento has moved into fourth place in Triple-A West and sits 15.5 games behind Reno after surpassing the Salt Lake Bees, who are riding an eight-game losing streak.

- Ramos squared off against his brother, No. 4-rated Giants' prospect Heliot, for the second time this season. Through nine meetings, Henry has rattled off four RBIs and seven runs scored with his 10-for-28 showing (.357), including a home run over his brother's head in left on July 29. Heliot has put forth a 10-for-34 performance (.294) with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

- Edgar Arredondo will receive the starting nod for the fifth time this season. In his last three starts, the right-hander has combined to allowed just two hits and a pair of walks in eight innings of work. Arredondo made his Triple-A debut against Sacramento on June 25 and has made two relief appearances versus the opposition. In his 2.1 innings of action, he has surrendered three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout.

- Logan Ondrusek will make his second career start against the Aces when toes the slab. In his lone start on July 28, 2019, with Fresno, the right-hander suffered the loss by allowing eight runs on nine hits in four innings of action. The Aces' Vargas unleashed a franchise-tying five hits to go along with a pair of runs scored in that contest.

Breakaway:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .290 batting average and ranking second with 1005 hits and fourth with 683 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Cleveland Indians (1001), Texas Rangers (1001), Chicago Cubs (993), New York Mets (976) and Seattle Mariners (968) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .310 batting average, 344 hits, 51 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 247 tallies and .310 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has six more runs than Carolina with 241 and 30 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .311 batting average and 125 base knocks and rank second with 93 runs scored.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in games it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

