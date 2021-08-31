Bats Power Isotopes Past Express in Late Innings

Isotopes 9 (44-56), Express 5 (48-52) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes, Taylor Snyder and Alan Trejo all homered ... Snyder and Trejo delivered two-run shots ... Trejo had three RBI ... Wynton Bernard delivered the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning ... Nick Longhi snapped an 0-for-11 slide with an RBI knock in the eighth.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Frank Duncan was outstanding, allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts in five innings ... Heath Holder gave up three runs without recording an out in the sixth but Tate Scioneaux, Jake Bird and Logan Cozart combined to retire the final 12 Express hitters ... Scioneaux (3-2) earned the win while Bird fanned three.

TOPES TIDBITS: Duncan's eight strikeouts tied him with Dereck Rodríguez and Brandon Gold for the most punchouts for an Isotopes hurler in 2021 ... Albuquerque stole two bases (Snyder and Bernard) for the second game in a row ... The Isotopes are 7-0 in nine-inning games against the Express this season while Round Rock has won all four shortened contests.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Express wrap up this series with a Tuesday afternoon matinee from Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Right-hander José Mujica (2-8, 8.15) will start for the hosts against Round Rock righty Tyson Miller (1-2, 3.38). First pitch is set for 12:05 MT.

