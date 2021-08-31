Dodgers Threaten Late before Falling to Las Vegas

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored two runs in the ninth inning and went on to load the bases for the second time in the inning, but the Las Vegas Aviators held on for a 6-4 win Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Dodgers (50-50) first loaded the bases with no outs. Gavin Lux brought in a run with a RBI groundout before Matt Beaty followed with a RBI single. Matt Davidson drew a walk to load the bases once again with one out. Las Vegas pitcher Ben Bracewell then struck out Zach McKinstry and Aviators' center fielder Buddy Reed made a diving catch on a ball hit to center field by Cristian Santana to end the game. Las Vegas (55-46) took the first lead of the night on a two-run homer by Luis Barrera in the second inning. The Aviators added two more runs in the fifth inning for a 4-0 lead. OKC's Tony Wolters hammered a solo homer into the upper deck in right field for OKC's first hit of the night in the fifth inning and Lux added a RBI single to cut Las Vegas' lead to two runs. A two-run homer by Carlos Pérez in the seventh inning boosted Las Vegas to a 6-2 lead.

Of Note:

-With Monday's defeat, the Dodgers' overall record fell to .500 (50-50) for the second time in three days after sitting a season-best seven games above .500 on Aug. 17 (48-41). Since then, the Dodgers have lost nine of their last 11 games. After starting August with a 10-4 record, the team is now 12-13 this month.

-Tony Wolters hit the Dodgers' seventh homer over the last four games after the team hit just five homers in the previous seven games combined. The homer was Wolters second since joining OKC.

-The Dodgers outhit Las Vegas, 10-9, in the loss, marking just the seventh time they have lost in the 40 games they have outhit their opponent this season.

-Gavin Lux picked up a team-leading two RBI Monday. Cristian Santana, Omar Estévez and Drew Avans each finished with two hits for the Dodgers. Avans also drew a walk and scored two runs. Estévez doubled and scored a run.

-Las Vegas leads the current series, 4-1, and OKC has now dropped four of the first five games of each its last two series.

-The Dodgers have allowed at least five runs in each of their last nine losses and over the last 11 games, the pitching staff has allowed a total of 82 runs (7.5 rpg) and posted a 7.18 ERA (75 ER/94.0 IP).

The OKC Dodgers and the Las Vegas Aviators wrap up their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

