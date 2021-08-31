Bees Score Five Runs in Loss

August 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees grabbed their first lead of the series in the first inning on Monday, but Tacoma came right back with four runs in the bottom of the first, as the Rainiers went on to a 10-5 win. With two out in the first, Matt Thaiss launched his 15th home run of the season to put the Bees in front, but Tacoma came back with four off of Jack Dashwood, who was making his Triple-A debut, on a ground out and a three run homer by Marcus Wilson.

The Bees would close to within two runs at 7-5 on an RBI single by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and a solo homer by Preston Palmeiro in the 7th, but Tacoma would pull away with three runs in the eighth. Dashwood (0-1) took the loss, as he went four innings and allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Brendon Davis led Salt Lake with the first two hits of his Triple-A career with one run batted in.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.