Krizan's 2 homers not enough as Aces down River Cats

Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (43-55) could not take advantage of first baseman Jason Krizan's two home runs, falling to the Reno Aces (59-40) on Monday.

After going down 6-3 in the sixth, Sacramento battled back, eventually loading the bases with two outs in the eighth inning for second baseman Thairo Estrada, who had an RBI double one inning prior. Reno escaped the jam, however, forcing a ground out by the .362 hitter to strand the bases loaded.

The River Cats came out hot with center fielder Steven Duggar leading the game off with a home run, followed by the first of two Krizan home runs.

Krizan also hit two home runs on Sunday, giving him four big flies in his last two games. Over his six-game hitting streak, Krizan is 12-for-24 with seven runs, a double, five home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.667 OPS.

A poor sixth-inning spoiled a solid outing for righty Sean Hjelle (1-2). The 6'11 Hjelle struck out four while allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks over 5.2 innings.

Right-hander Logan Ondrusek (0-0, 3.95) looks to secure the River Cats' first winning month of the season with a victory on Tuesday. He'll take on a Reno TBD at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

In his River Cats debut, third baseman Wyatt Mathisen went 2-for-4 against his former team.

The Sacramento bullpen was lights out, with righty Reyes Moronta, lefty Caleb Baragar, and righty Silvino Bracho retiring the final seven Aces of the game.

