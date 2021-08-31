Express Claims Series over Isotopes with 9-7 Victory in Series Finale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (49-52) earned a 4-2 series win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (44-57) thanks to a 9-7 victory in Tuesday afternoon's series finale at Isotopes Park. Express 3B Josh Jung had a standout performance, hitting 4-5 with three doubles and one home run as he recorded three RBI and scored three runs himself.

Round Rock starter RHP Tyson Miller (2-2, 3.16) came out with the win after his 5.0-inning appearance saw three runs, one earned, and five strikeouts. Albuquerque starter RHP José Mujica (2-9, 8.68) was tagged with the loss after allowing eight runs on 11 hits while striking out three batters in 4.0 frames on the bump.

Albuquerque was the first team to add runs to the board as RF Ryan Vilade, who hit a leadoff double, and 3B Colton Welker, who had worked a one-out walk, both came home on a Round Rock throwing error in the first for a 2-0 lead.

The Express erased the deficit and took over 5-2 in the second inning. After 2B Trace Loehr and C Jack Kruger hit back-to-back singles, Loehr found home on a Carl Chester double. RF Elier Hernandez then knocked a single to score both Kruger and Chester. E-Train runners continued to make the rounds as Hernandez was sent home when Jung doubled before Jung went on to score thanks to a single from LF Steele Walker.

The home team added one to their total in the bottom of the frame when CF Wynton Bernard drew a leadoff walk, stole second then trimmed the Isotopes deficit to 5-3 as he scored on a Vilade single.

Round Rock pulled further away with a three-run fifth inning. Jung and Walker joined forces again as Walker hit a single to score Jung, who had recorded a leadoff double. The next two Express runs crossed home when 1B Curtis Terry launched a home run, scoring Walker and giving the good guys an 8-3 advantage.

In the sixth inning, Jung blasted his fourth hit of the contest into left field for a solo home run that brought the game's total to 9-3.

The Isotopes made it a two-run game when a grand slam from LF Joshua Fuentes cut the Express lead to 9-7. Bernard tallied a single before C Chris Rabago worked a walk and 2B Scott Burcham hit a single to load the bases for Albuquerque. The hit from Fuentes brought all four runs home and put the 'Topes back within striking distance.

Over the final three frames, Albuquerque recorded two hits, but Round Rock's pitching staff held strong as RHP Ryder Ryan, RHP Scott Engler and RHP Buck Farmer each recorded an inning of relief to keep the Isotopes from crossing home. Farmer's ninth-inning performance saw him earn his third save of the series.

After a league-wide off day, Round Rock is set to continue its road trip and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at Southwest University Park on Thursday, September 2. The Express starter, to be announced, will start up against Chihuahuas RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 1.54). First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CT.

