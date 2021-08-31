Solomon Stays Undefeated in 7-3 Chihuahuas Win

August 31, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Sugar Land starting pitcher Peter Solomon moved his record to 7-0 in the Skeeters' 7-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Monday night. The Skeeters have won four games in a row in El Paso.

Two different Chihuahuas catchers homered Monday, as Luis Campusano went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, his second home run in as many games, and Michael Cantu went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run after replacing Campusano.

Miguel Diaz, James Norwood and Reiss Knehr all pitched scoreless outings out of El Paso's bullpen Monday. El Paso relievers haven't allowed any runs in 11 of their last 12 appearances. Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick went 2-for-4 with an RBI in an MLB injury rehab game Monday.

Team Records: Sugar Land (59-42), El Paso (40-60)

Next Game: Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Kit Scheetz (2-2, 3.69) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

