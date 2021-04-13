Fuel Complete Trade with Allen Americans

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have completed a trade with the Allen Americans, acquiring forward Conner Bleackley, defenseman Kayle Doetzel and future considerations in exchange for defenseman Darian Skeoch.

Bleackley, 25, joins the Fuel after playing 32 games for the Allen Americans, earning four goals and five assists. A first-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (23rd overall) by the Colorado Avalanche, Bleackley has played 119 ECHL games registering 39 goals, 48 assists and 131 penalty minutes.

Doetzel, 25, comes to the Circle City after playing 28 games in an Americans uniform tallying one goal, six assists and 33 penalty minutes. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has played 194 ECHL games over a five-year pro career earning eight goals 26 assists and 200 penalty minutes.

