Gates Signs PTO with Rochester

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that forward Brent Gates has been signed to a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

Gates, 23, was acquired by the Fuel on April 5th via a trade with the Tulsa Oilers. The Raleigh, North Carolina native has skated in four games with the Fuel tallying two goals and one assist. Prior to joining Indy, Gates split the first half of the season between the Tulsa Oilers and American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward appeared in 31 games for the Oilers this season registering six goals, 12 assists and 42 penalty minutes.

The Fuel begins a three-game week on Wednesday night, starting with a home and home series with the Wheeling Nailers. Closing out their weekend, Indy will face the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

