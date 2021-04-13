Americans Add Toughness on Defense

Defenseman Darian Skeoch with the Indy Fuel

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced today the team has traded Conner Bleackley, the rights to Kayle Doetzel, and future considerations to the Indy Fuel for defenseman Darian Skeoch.

Darian Skeoch is in his rookie season in the ECHL. In 13 games with the Indy Fuel, he has 18 penalty minutes. Prior to Indy, he played two seasons at Carleton University in Canada. He also had three seasons in the Western Hockey League, two with Vancouver, and one with Lethbridge.

"We gave up a lot, but we're getting back one of the toughest players to come out of the Western Hockey League in the last 10 years," said Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "We have several good offensive defensemen, we needed a big strong defensive blueliner, and we're getting that in Darian (Skeoch)."

The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound blueliner turned 24 years old in March. He will join the Americans for games this week in Rapid City.

Conner Bleackley had nine points this season in 34 games for Allen (4 goals and 5 assists). He is a former 1st Round Draft Pick of the Colorado Avalanche, 23rd overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Two other transactions today as the Americans loaned William Lochead to the Cleveland Monsters (AHL). The Bridgeport Sound Tigers have loaned forward Brett Neumann to the Americans. The rookie has played in four games this season for the Sound Tigers. Last year with Oshawa (OHL), he had 83 points in 62 games (45 goals and 38 assists).

The Allen Americans return to action this week with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Rapid City.

