Growlers Launch Stay Active Program

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are excited to announce the Growlers Academy Stay Active Program. The Stay Active Program is a free fitness-focused initiative designed to encourage kids to stay active and create healthy habits during the off-season.

Participants are encouraged to be active for at least 30 minutes a day, 3 times a week. By staying active and engaging in a healthy off-ice lifestyle children can continue to build and improve upon key skills that can translate into on-ice success.

"With Growlers Academy being such a success on the ice, we really wanted to create a program and resource that was accessible to kids across the province," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment. "I'm proud that we are using the Growlers platform to help kids and young athletes develop healthy lifestyles."

The Newfoundland Growlers are committed to youth, health and wellness, as well as education through its community initiatives. This program will allow participants and their parents to track their activity through the Growlers website and as part of their commitment to staying active, registered participants will be entered for monthly prize draws for a wide range of Growlers prizing. One lucky participant will win a "Practice with the Pros" experience for their hockey team next season!

To learn more or to register for the Growlers Academy Stay Active Program visit nlgrowlers.com/academy/stay-active-program.

