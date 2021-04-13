Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Clint Windsor has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 5-11. It is the third time this season, and fourth in his career, that Windsor has received the weekly honor.

Windsor, 27, went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.90 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in three appearances for Orlando against Greenville last week.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has seen action in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando with an overall record of 33-24-4 with six shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Windsor's four selections as Goaltender of the Week are the most among any netminder in club history.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Solar Bears ECHL Goaltender of the Week History:

John Curry - Jan. 14-20, 2013

John Curry - Nov. 4-10, 2013

Garret Sparks - Feb. 2-8, 2015

Cal Heeter - Nov. 20-26, 2017

Martin Ouellette - Feb. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Nov. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28, 2021

Clint Windsor - March 1-7, 2021

Clint Windsor - April 5-11, 2021

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears remain on the road when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

