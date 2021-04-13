Allen's Mackin Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 5-11.

Mackin scored three goals and added three assists for six points in four games against Kansas City last week.

After being held scoreless in a 4-3 win on Wednesday, Mackin had two assists in a 5-3 victory on Friday, scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win on Saturday and picked up the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Philadelphia, Mackin is tied for third in the ECHL with 19 goals and is tied for seventh with 40 points in 44 games with the Americans this season.

Mackin has tallied 92 points (40g-52a) in 114 career ECHL games with Allen and Reading.

Prior to turning pro, Mackin recorded 101 points (43g-58a) in 149 career games at Ferris State University.

On behalf of Corey Mackin, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando (4 gp, 2g, 3a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Stephen Harper (Fort Wayne), Ara Nazarian (Jacksonville) and Willie Corrin (Kansas City).

