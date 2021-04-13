Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
April 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 5-11. It is the third time this season, and fourth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Windsor went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in three appearances against Greenville last week.
The 27-year-old made 41 saves in a 4-3 win on Tuesday, turned aside 35 shots in a 4-3 victory on Thursday and stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 win on Saturday.
Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has seen action in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando with an overall record of 33-24-4 with six shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.
Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Saginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.
Runner Up: Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (2-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .958 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Charles Williams (Jacksonville), Matt Ginn (Kansas City), Matt Jurusik (South Carolina) and Garrett Metcalf (Utah).
