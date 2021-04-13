Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 5-11. It is the third time this season, and fourth time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Windsor went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .943 in three appearances against Greenville last week.

The 27-year-old made 41 saves in a 4-3 win on Tuesday, turned aside 35 shots in a 4-3 victory on Thursday and stopped all 23 shots he faced in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has seen action in 64 career ECHL games with Orlando with an overall record of 33-24-4 with six shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Saginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Runner Up: Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (2-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .958 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Charles Williams (Jacksonville), Matt Ginn (Kansas City), Matt Jurusik (South Carolina) and Garrett Metcalf (Utah).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.