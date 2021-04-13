ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Florida head coach Brad Ralph has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #99, Florida at Jacksonville, on April 11.

Ralph received a game misconduct for abuse of officials under Rule #39.5 at 4:36 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ralph will miss Florida's game against Greenville on April 14.

