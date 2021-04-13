Forward Yanick Turcotte Assigned to Stingrays

Forward Yanick Turcotte with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced Tuesday that forward Yanick Turcotte has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays. The fourth-year attacker has appeared in two AHL games this season and seven with the Sound Tigers during his professional career.

Turcotte, 24, has also played in 125 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers during three seasons from 2017-20, registering 24 points on four goals and 20 assists. During the 2019-20 year, he scored nine points for Worcester with a goal and eight helpers.

A native of Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Quebec, Turcotte played four seasons with the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2013-17 prior to turning pro. In 212 career junior games, he recorded 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists). The 6-foot, 203-pound skater also served as an alternate captain during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Remparts.

The Stingrays return home this week for three games beginning Wednesday against the Orlando Solar Bears on Autism Awareness Night at 7:05 p.m. SC and Orlando will also play Friday for First Responders Night at 7:05 and the Rays will host the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday for Space Wars Night at 6:05.

