Americans Mackin Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

April 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Corey Mackin

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Corey Mackin(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), are proud to announce that forward Corey Mackin, has been named the Inglasco Player of the Week.

Corey Mackin tallied six points in four games in a perfect 4-0 week for Allen. He had three goals and three assists including the game winner on Sunday.

"It was a good week for us as a team," noted Mackin "We had everyone doing their part and contributing. I feel like we really played together this week. It was fun to be a part of. We just have to make sure we don't take any steps back."

Mackin is in his first season with the Americans. The Philadelphia, PA, native played the last two years with the Reading Royals. He is tied for third in the league with 19 goals, and is six points away from tying his season-high in points. He had 46 last year with the Royals in 58 games.

On behalf of Corey Mackin, a case of pucks will be donated to an Allen youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Americans return to action Wednesday night at 8:05 PM CST against the Rapid City Rush. The Americans lead the Western Conference with a 0.670% winning percentage.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.