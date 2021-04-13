ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:
Allen:
Add Kayle Doetzel, D team suspension lifted
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D traded to Indy
Delete Conner Bleackley, F traded to Indy
Delete Will Lochead, D loaned to Cleveland
Florida:
Delete Jordan Papirny, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Delete Darian Skeoch, F traded to Allen
Delete Kayle Doetzel, D suspended by team
Utah:
Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled by Colorado (NHL)
