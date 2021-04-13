ECHL Transactions - April 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

Allen:

Add Kayle Doetzel, D team suspension lifted

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D traded to Indy

Delete Conner Bleackley, F traded to Indy

Delete Will Lochead, D loaned to Cleveland

Florida:

Delete Jordan Papirny, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Delete Darian Skeoch, F traded to Allen

Delete Kayle Doetzel, D suspended by team

Utah:

Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Josh Dickinson, F recalled by Colorado (NHL)

