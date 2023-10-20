Fromagerie Victoria Is the Lions de Trois-Rivières' Newest Partner

The Lions de Trois-Rivières are excited to announce their new partnership with Fromagerie Victoria for the 2023-24 season. This iconic local company joins the Lions' growing family of partners, strengthening the link between local sports and Quebec-based companies. The agreement also aims to provide financial assistance to Hockey Mauricie.

The Lions' third season begins October 20 at Colisée Vidéotron, and this partnership with Fromagerie Victoria promises to bring something unique to the fan experience. The Lions' organization is very proud of this association which melds perfectly with the team's objective to promote the culture, talents and businesses in the province of Quebec and the Mauricie region.

"We are honored to welcome Fromagerie Victoria to the team! Together, we'll spotlight local achievements while creating memorable moments for hockey fans in the region," said Stéphane Hamel, director of corporate partnerships for the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

Fromagerie Victoria's Trois-Rivières and Cap-de-la-Madeleine branches will be offering poutine bearing the Lions' image. "La Carnivore" is made with appetizing crispy fries, ground beef, bacon, cooked onions, sweet and sour sauce and a blend of spices, accompanied with a sauce of the diner's choice. It's sure to satisfy any appetite, including our very own Lions! Fromagerie Victoria's branches are proud to donate $1 per "La Carnivore" poutine sold to Hockey Mauricie.

The Lions de Trois-Rivières and Fromagerie Victoria are eager for the start of what's sure to be an exciting season and to showcase regional pride both on the ice and in stores.

