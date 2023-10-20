Americans Open the Season in Idaho with a 5-2 Win

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), beat the Idaho Steelheads in the regular season opener on Friday night 5-2 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Belleville Senators players recently assigned to the Americans made an immediate impact in their Allen debut. Donovan Sebrango opened the scoring with his first of the season at the 16:31 mark of the first period to give the Americans a 1-0 lead. Philippe Daoust went to work in the second frame scoring not one, but two goals. One shorthanded and the other on the power play. The Americans built a 3-0 lead after forty minutes of action.

However, the star of the game was rookie netminder Leevi Merilainen, who stopped 43 shots to earn the win.

"Leevi (Merilainen) played amazing tonight," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "He really has control of the net. We needed a big win like this to start the season. This is a very tough building to win in, and we found a way to get it done." We need to tighten things up tomorrow night and work to get the full four points."

Brandon Puricelli scored his first professional goal in just his third pro game. Puricelli was set up by Jordan-Ty Fournier, who also collected his first pro point.

"It was a nice start to the season for us," noted Puricelli. "We have a great group of guys in our room. We need to continue this level of play throughout the season. It was nice getting that first goal out of the way with the credit going to Fournier (Jordan-Ty) who set me up.

Matt Marcinew, who had 30 goals last season for the Rapid City Rush, had the other goal for the Americans. Liam Finlay had the lone assist on the fifth Allen goal.

The same two clubs battle it out on Saturday night in Boise, as the Americans look for the two-game weekend sweep.

Friday's 3 Stars of the Game

1. Leevi Merilainen

2. Philippe Daoust

3. Matt Brassard

