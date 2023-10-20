KC Mavericks to Host Halloween Game Presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The first of many Kansas City Mavericks theme nights is right around the corner. In just two weeks, the Mavericks will host a Halloween game versus the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Prior to puck drop, more than 20 local community and corporate vendors will donate their time and money to line the concourse of Cable Dahmer Arena for trick-or-treaters. This is a perfect opportunity for families looking for a safe area to trick or treat while at an indoor environment prior to three periods of Mavericks hockey.

Additionally, a costume contest will also take place throughout the game. A prize will be awarded to the winner in the third period. With tickets selling fast, fans don't want to miss one of the most fun, affordable and family-friendly events that Kansas City has to offer.

The Mavericks begin play in their 15th season on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team is hosting its annual Home Opener Barn Party on October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena vs. the Thunder. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for the 2023-24 season. Call 816-252-7825.

