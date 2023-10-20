ECHL Transactions - October 20
October 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 20, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Doug Pippy, G
Jordan Maher, F
Wichita:
Gavin Gould, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Florida:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Davis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Iowa:
Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from reserve
Delete Louis Boudon, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Darian Pilon, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Wheeling:
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
Wichita:
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Zhukov, F placed on reserve
