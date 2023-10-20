ECHL Transactions - October 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 20, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Doug Pippy, G

Jordan Maher, F

Wichita:

Gavin Gould, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Florida:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Iowa:

Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from reserve

Delete Louis Boudon, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Darian Pilon, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Wheeling:

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

Wichita:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Zhukov, F placed on reserve

