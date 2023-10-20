Steelheads Drop Home Opener 5-2 to Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (0-1-0-0) fell to the Allen Americans (1-0-0-0) by a final score of 5-2 Friday Night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,143 fans. The same two teams will square off at the Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

Donovan Sebrango gave Allen a 1-0 lead on a wrist shot in the high slot with 2:29 left in the first period. Despite outshooting the Americans 14-5 in the first 20 minutes of play Idaho trailed 1-0.

Phillipe Doust scored twice in the second period for the Americans his first coming short-handed at 7:09 and his second on a five on three power-play 5:38 later making it 3-0 Allen.

Jade Miller got the Steelheads on the board 2:27 into the final period to cut the deficit down to 3-1 on a feed from Willie Knierim. Just 2:25 later Brandon Puricelli increased the Americans lead back to three. 15 seconds later in front of the net Wade Murphy found the back of the cage in front of the crease on a feed from A.J. White to make it 4-2. With 5:56 left in regulation Matt Marcinew cut through the right circle towards the net and slipped one five hole capping of a 5-2 Allen win.

Leevi Merilainen made 43 saves on 45 shots for the win while Bryan Thomson suffered the loss allowing five goals on 14 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Leevi Merilainen (ALN)

2) Phillipe Daoust (ALN)

3) Matt Brassard (ALN)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 0-for-8 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 45-19.

- Idaho is 28-17-5 all-time vs. Allen and 17-7-3 at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The Steelheads play the Americans 10 more times this year (7 home, 3 away).

- Seamus Donohue led the Steelheads with five shots on net while Wade Murphy, Keaton Mastrodonato, and Jade Miller finished with five each.

