Growlers Rock Royals 7-4

The Newfoundland Growlers opened their 2023-24 season with a bang as they rolled to a 7-4 victory over the Reading Royals on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Tyler Weiss got the scoring started for the Growlers as he sniped one home just four minutes into the contest. After ex-Growler Ryan Chyzowski replied quickly for Reading, it was Weiss again moments later to give him a pair and Newfoundland a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Both sides came out swinging to open the second period as Adam Brubacher had a pair for Reading while Grant Cruikshank and Todd Skirving each had an answer for Newfoundland to bring it to 4-3 Growlers midway through the middle frame.

Jackson Berezowski and Brock Caufield added some insurance for the hosts late in the second before Chyzowski's second of the game got the Royals back within two to cut it to 6-4 Newfoundland heading into the third period.

Serron Noel sealed the deal with 70 seconds left in regulation with an empty net tally to make it a 7-4 final for the Growlers first win of the season.

Quick Hits

Four Growlers scored their first professional goal

Matt Cooke secured his first win as Head Coach

These two square off once again on Saturday night

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Weiss

2. NFL - G. Cruikshank

3. REA - R. Chyzowski

