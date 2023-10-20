Brubacher, Chyzowski Multi-Goal Games Not Enough in Season Opener

October 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, dropped their 2023-24 season opener against the Newfoundland Growlers, 7-4, on Friday, October 20 at the Mary Brown's Centre. Nolan Maier (0-1-0) suffered the loss with 16 saves on 20 shots faced. Dryden McKay earned the victory in net for the Growlers with 29 saves on 33 shots faced.

Newfoundland did not waste any time getting on the board in the new season and scored the first goal of the season 4:22 into play. Tyler Weiss delivered his first professional career goal at the end of a tape-to-tape connection between Grant Cruikshank and Jackson Berezowski for an early Newfoundland lead, 1-0.

Ryan Chyzowski scored Reading's first goal of the season to tie the score at the 7:20 mark, 1-1. Devon Paliani earned the lone helper on Chyzowski's first goal as a Royal. Weiss scored his second goal of the period at the 9:52 mark to put Newfoundland back in front entering the intermission, 2-1.

The Royals tied the score, 2-2, 34 seconds into the second period on Adam Brubacher's first goal as a Royal. The defenseman beat McKay on a loose puck at the goal line that bounced off the end boards and in front of Newfoundland's net for Brubacher to lift past the netminder. Paliani earned his second assist while Darren Brady earned his first of two helpers in the game.

Grant Cruikshank put the Growlers back in the lead with his first professional career goal 3:12 into the period. Brubacher evened the score with his second goal of the game 2:14 later to tie the score for the third and final time in the game. Brubacher's multi-goal game was his first in his four-year professional career.

The Growlers scored three consecutive goals to take a commanding lead, 6-3. Todd Skirving, Jackson Berezowski and Brock Caufield all registered goals in a span of 3:41 in the second period. Chyzowski earned his third multi-goal game of his professional career with his second goal of the contest with 2:08 remaining in the middle frame to cut the deficit, 6-4.

After a combined seven goals were scored in the second period between both teams, only one goal on an empty net by Serron Noel was recorded in the final period of regulation. The empty net goal came with 2:10 remaining in play to secure the season opener victory for Newfoundland, 7-4.

The Royals continue their three-game season opening series against the Growlers in Newfoundland on Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Mary Brown's Centre.

The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions in their first home game of the season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.