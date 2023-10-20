Admirals Score Two Late Goals; Fall in Shootout on Opening Night
October 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
SAVANNAH, GA. - The Norfolk Admirals fell in a shootout to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night. This marked the first of 72 regular season games for both clubs. It was also the first time the Admirals and Ghost Pirates played each other in an ECHL game.
After neither team found the back of the net in the first period, Vincent Marleau needed just 33 seconds to get the Ghost Pirates on the board in the second period. Thomas Milic was making his professional debut in goal after completing his Western Hockey League career with Seattle.
In the third period, Savannah extended their lead to two, thanks to Sebastian Vidmar. With two minutes to go in regulation, Jeff Carr pulled Milic from the net for an extra attacker. Justin Robidas scored his first professional goal at 19:24 to cut the Norfolk deficit to one. With 4.1 seconds left, Mathieu Roy poked home a sitting puck in the crease to tie the game up at two.
Neither club scored in seven minutes of overtime action. Brent Pedersen and Alex Swetlikoff scored the two goals in the shootout to give the Ghost Pirates a 3-2 victory.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
3. Justin Robidas (F) (First professional goal, 4 SOG)
2. Sebastian Vidmar (F) (1 goal, 2 SOG)
1. Jordan Papirny (G) (31 saves on 33 shots)
What's Next
The Admirals will have a chance to earn two points tomorrow night when they square off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. It will be the lone matchup of the season between the two former division rivals. The puck will drop from Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. (EST), with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.
