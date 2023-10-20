First Victory for the Trois-Rivières Lions in Their Opening Game, the First in 3 Seasons

Fans were looking forward to seeing their Lions again at Colisée Vidéotron, as Pascal Rhéaume and Alex Cousineau built a promising line-up this summer. Mr. Rhéaume was called up to join the New York Islanders training club at the end of August, and Ron Choules was promoted from assistant coach to general manager and head coach.

No goals were scored in the first period, but the tension was palpable. Several hard hits were exchanged between the two teams. 2 penalties were awarded to each team, Miguël Tourigny and Noah Laaouan for the Lions and Ethan Keppen and Owen Pederson for the Mariners. Several good chances were missed by the Lions, notably Nolan Yaremko who had two good chances to open the scoring.

In the second period, Alex-Olivier Voyer opened the scoring for the Trois-Rivières Lions for the 2023-204 season. A perfect shot into the corner of the net. The Mariners weren't impressed by the Lions' goal, as a few minutes later it was Reid Stefanson who scored with the help of Kile and Chicoine. A very tight battle that proved interesting for the third period.

A good third period for the Lions as Justin Ducharme took advantage of his power play to score just inside the right-hand corner of the net. A perfect shot! Finally, Matthew Boucher confirmed the Lions' victory by scoring into an empty net.

